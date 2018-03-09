L&G PMC Overseas Equity Cons
LGOEG25:LN
4,075.90
GBp
36.80
0.91%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
3,688.60 - 4,227.80
1年トータルリターン
5.26%
年初来リターン
-1.33%
前日終値
4,039.10
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
4,075.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
18.332
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Overseas Equity Consensus Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term performance that is close to that of the overseas equity return of the average UK pension fund.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com