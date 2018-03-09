Legal & General 5+ Yrs Index
2,922.40
GBp
5.60
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,816.20 - 3,169.90
1年トータルリターン
-1.37%
年初来リターン
-2.89%
前日終値
2,916.80
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2,922.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
127.282
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
企業概要
Legal & General 5+ Yrs Index Linked Gilts AP is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to match the FTSE A Index-Linked Over 5 Year Index. The Fund invests in UK fixed interest securities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com