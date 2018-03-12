L&G Newton Managed 3-Pen
LGNMG25:LN
213.21
GBp
1.68
0.79%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
198.96 - 221.47
1年トータルリターン
4.13%
年初来リターン
-1.97%
前日終値
211.53
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
213.21
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
11.889
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWMANI:LN
BNY Mellon Investment Funds
|1.40 百万
|11.34 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Managed - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is a total return comprised of long-term capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a mixed portfolio of company shares and bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com