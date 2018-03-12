L&G Newton International Bon
LGNIG17:LN
2,036.20
GBp
3.30
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,985.90 - 2,170.40
1年トータルリターン
-3.76%
年初来リターン
-1.23%
前日終値
2,039.50
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2,036.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.083
設定日
11/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWBNDI:LN
BNY Mellon Investment Funds
|486.08 千
|1.15 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton International Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in global debt securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com