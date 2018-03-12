L&G Newton Higher Income 2-L
LGNHI21:LN
182.68
GBp
1.17
0.64%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
176.72 - 192.19
1年トータルリターン
0.19%
年初来リターン
-3.53%
前日終値
181.51
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
182.68
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
5.771
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWHIGI:LN
BNY Mellon Investments Funds
|8.73 百万
|5.83 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Higher Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund invests in UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com