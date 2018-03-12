L&G Newton Higher Income 3-P
LGNH13P:LN
190.78
GBp
1.24
0.65%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
184.29 - 200.29
1年トータルリターン
1.55%
年初来リターン
-3.28%
前日終値
189.54
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
190.78
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.392
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWHIGI:LN
BNY Mellon Investments Funds
|2.39 百万
|1.59 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Higher Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to increase income and capital growth over the long-term. The Fund invests in equities and similar investments of companies listed or located in the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com