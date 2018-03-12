L&G Newton Global Higher Inc
LGNGH25:LN
269.88
GBp
1.50
0.56%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
260.90 - 280.16
1年トータルリターン
-0.86%
年初来リターン
-3.04%
前日終値
268.38
52週レンジ
260.90 - 280.16
1年トータルリターン
-0.54%
年初来リターン
-3.04%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
269.88
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
19.690
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWGHII:LN
ﾒﾛﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞICVC-ﾆｭｰﾄ
|10.31 百万
|20.21 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Global Higher Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to increase income and capital growth over the long-term. The Fund invests in shares and similar investments of companies listed or located throughout the world.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com