L&G Newton Global Equity 3-P
LGNGE3P:LN
221.15
GBp
1.26
0.57%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
206.70 - 232.39
1年トータルリターン
1.94%
年初来リターン
-2.88%
前日終値
219.89
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
221.15
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
821.000
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWIGRI:LN
BNY Mellon Investment Funds
|543.95 千
|775.40 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Global Equity - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares and similar investments of companies listed or located throughout the world.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com