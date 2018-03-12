L&G Newton Balanced 2-Life
LGNEB2L:LN
196.66
GBp
0.71
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
192.41 - 203.90
1年トータルリターン
-0.15%
年初来リターン
-2.23%
前日終値
195.95
52週レンジ
192.41 - 203.90
1年トータルリターン
0.16%
年初来リターン
-2.23%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
196.66
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
34.867
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
WHICHAI:LN
Mellon Investments Funds ICV
|18.30 百万
|36.05 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Balanced - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a total return. The Fund invests in a mixed portfolio of bonds and equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com