L&G Newton UK Equity 3-Pen
LGNE3PU:LN
215.16
GBp
1.27
0.59%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
207.80 - 226.49
1年トータルリターン
2.07%
年初来リターン
-4.13%
前日終値
213.89
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
215.16
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.866
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWINCI:LN
Mellon Investments Funds ICV
|229.84 千
|2.01 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton UK Equity - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is total return comprised of long-term capital growth and income. The Fund invests in shares and similar investments of companies listed or located in the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com