L&G Newton Corporate Bond G2
LGNCB25:LN
166.73
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
166.73 - 170.31
1年トータルリターン
-0.36%
年初来リターン
-0.02%
前日終値
166.73
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
166.73
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.300
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NEWHYBI:LN
Mellon Investments Funds ICV
|1.38 千
|1.30 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Newton Corporate Bond G25-Pen is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving capital growth. The Fund invests in global corporate debt.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com