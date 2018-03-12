L&G Neptune Balanced 2-Life
LGNBL2L:LN
201.63
GBp
0.81
0.40%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
200.82
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
201.63
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
53.444
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CFORBLA:LN
Neptune Balanced Fund
|8.07 百万
|54.44 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Neptune Balanced - Life is an open-end insurance fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a mixture of companies' shares, bonds, money market instruments, and cash deposits.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com