Legal & General Linked Pensi
LGNAP25:LN
2,677.00
GBp
14.40
0.54%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,461.10 - 2,745.30
1年トータルリターン
0.97%
年初来リターン
-1.07%
前日終値
2,662.60
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2,677
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
530.355
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Linked Pension North American Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-