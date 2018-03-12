L&G Newton Asian Income LS4-
LGNALS5:LN
274.92
GBp
2.18
0.80%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
263.02 - 280.98
1年トータルリターン
3.79%
年初来リターン
-1.55%
前日終値
272.74
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
274.92
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.152
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Newton Asian Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is income and capital growth over the long-term. The Fund invests in shares and similar investments of companies listed or located in the Asia Pacific region.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com