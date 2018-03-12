Western Asset Government Res

LGMXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/09/2018)
1.172
設定日
05/20/2010
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
0.00
残存期間
-
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/09/2018)
1.172
設定日
05/20/2010
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN R HANLEY / KEVIN KENNEDY
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
0.75%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AM540315:COR
566.00 千 564.57 百万 2.82
AM886080:COR
442.58 千 441.31 百万 2.20
AM886106:COR
363.66 千 362.54 百万 1.81
912796PF:GOV
319.17 千 318.21 百万 1.59
AM540319:COR
310.27 千 309.81 百万 1.55
AO453987:COR
285.56 千 285.56 百万 1.42
912796PV:GOV
250.00 千 247.81 百万 1.24
AM540346:COR
243.25 千 242.81 百万 1.21
AM540340:COR
238.90 千 238.54 百万 1.19
912796LX:GOV
215.00 千 214.49 百万 1.07
企業概要
Western Asset Government Reserve Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is maximum current income and preservation of capital. The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. government obligations, including mortgage-backed securities and related repurchase agreements. These securities may pay interest at fixed, floating or adjustable rates.
住所
Legg Mason Funds
125 Broad Street
New York, NY 10004
USA
電話番号
1-888-425-6432
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com/individualinvestors