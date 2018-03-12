Western Asset Government Res
LGMXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/09/2018)
1.172
設定日
05/20/2010
始値
0.00
残存期間
-
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/09/2018)
1.172
設定日
05/20/2010
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN R HANLEY / KEVIN KENNEDY
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
0.75%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM540315:COR
|566.00 千
|564.57 百万
|2.82
|
AM886080:COR
|442.58 千
|441.31 百万
|2.20
|
AM886106:COR
|363.66 千
|362.54 百万
|1.81
|
912796PF:GOV
|319.17 千
|318.21 百万
|1.59
|
AM540319:COR
|310.27 千
|309.81 百万
|1.55
|
AO453987:COR
|285.56 千
|285.56 百万
|1.42
|
912796PV:GOV
|250.00 千
|247.81 百万
|1.24
|
AM540346:COR
|243.25 千
|242.81 百万
|1.21
|
AM540340:COR
|238.90 千
|238.54 百万
|1.19
|
912796LX:GOV
|215.00 千
|214.49 百万
|1.07
企業概要
Western Asset Government Reserve Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is maximum current income and preservation of capital. The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. government obligations, including mortgage-backed securities and related repurchase agreements. These securities may pay interest at fixed, floating or adjustable rates.
住所Legg Mason Funds
125 Broad Street
New York, NY 10004
USA
電話番号1-888-425-6432