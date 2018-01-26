L&G Mixed Investment 0-35% F
LGMXIBA:LN
57.16
GBp
0.57
1.00%
更新日時 2018/01/26
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.23 - 57.56
前日終値
57.08
1年トータルリターン
5.25%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/26/2018)
57.16
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.179
設定日
01/07/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/26/2018)
0.488603
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.71%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.17%
経費率
1.17%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RPH8:CUR
|2.79
|174.36 百万
|12.94
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|136.13 百万
|167.04 百万
|12.40
|
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
|60.15 百万
|115.43 百万
|8.57
|
1085362Z:LN
Legal & General Unit Trust M
|144.37 百万
|105.01 百万
|7.79
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|188.75 百万
|99.05 百万
|7.35
|
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|71.27 百万
|86.30 百万
|6.40
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|128.46 百万
|67.19 百万
|4.99
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|123.73 百万
|63.54 百万
|4.72
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|11.61 百万
|46.68 百万
|3.46
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G ICAV Emerging Markets Go
|77.88 百万
|45.95 百万
|3.41
企業概要
L&G Mixed Investment 0-35% Fund is a UCITS certified authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth which exceeds the Bank of England's base interest as set by the Monetary Policy Committee or successor bodies. It will principally invest in fixed interest stocks, UK, overseas equities, cash and money market instruments.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com