Legal & General ICAV - L&G G
LGMVIGA:ID
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
07/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G GLB Minimum Volatility Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the performance of the index. The Fund may invest, subject to a maximum limit of 10% in aggregate of its net assets, in other collective investment schemes. The Fund may also invest in equity related securities.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com