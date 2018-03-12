Legal & General Multi Manage
LGMUIII:LN
64.91
GBp
0.21
0.32%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
63.41 - 67.40
1年トータルリターン
3.91%
年初来リターン
-1.60%
前日終値
64.70
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
64.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
158.832
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/16/2018)
0.652259
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.79%
経費率
0.79%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPH8:CUR
|277.00
|17.34 百万
|9.55
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|3.59 百万
|14.43 百万
|7.95
|
NOGHBIG:LX
Nordea 1 SICAV - Global High
|1.08 百万
|11.50 百万
|6.33
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|19.06 百万
|9.95 百万
|5.48
|
SCHRCLA:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ﾘｶﾊﾞﾘｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|12.60 百万
|9.06 百万
|4.99
|
NBGBI3G:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ債券ｱ
|702.15 千
|7.44 百万
|4.10
|
JOHJPIG:ID
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ･ｱﾝﾌﾞﾚ
|2.66 百万
|7.13 百万
|3.93
|
BREDFDA:LN
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ﾖｰﾛﾋﾟｱﾝﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯｸﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|3.93 百万
|6.86 百万
|3.78
|
ARTINII:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|2.56 百万
|6.37 百万
|3.51
|
PTDBIIN:LN
MIﾄｩｴﾝﾃｨﾌｫｰ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|53.10 千
|6.06 百万
|3.34
企業概要
Legal & General Multi Manager Income Trust is an authorised unit trust incorporated in the UK. The objective is to achieve a high income with some potential for capital growth by investing primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes and will pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sector representations.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com