Legal & General Multi Manage

LGMUIFI:LN
63.85
GBp
0.21
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
62.52 - 66.33
1年トータルリターン
3.62%
年初来リターン
-1.66%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
63.64
52週レンジ
62.52 - 66.33
1年トータルリターン
3.80%
年初来リターン
-1.66%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
63.85
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
158.832
設定日
12/20/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/16/2018)
0.642229
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.18%
経費率
1.18%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPH8:CUR
277.00 17.34 百万 9.55
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
3.59 百万 14.43 百万 7.95
NOGHBIG:LX
Nordea 1 SICAV - Global High
1.08 百万 11.50 百万 6.33
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
19.06 百万 9.95 百万 5.48
SCHRCLA:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ﾘｶﾊﾞﾘｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
12.60 百万 9.06 百万 4.99
NBGBI3G:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ債券ｱ
702.15 千 7.44 百万 4.10
JOHJPIG:ID
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ･ｱﾝﾌﾞﾚ
2.66 百万 7.13 百万 3.93
BREDFDA:LN
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ﾖｰﾛﾋﾟｱﾝﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯｸﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
3.93 百万 6.86 百万 3.78
ARTINII:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
2.56 百万 6.37 百万 3.51
PTDBIIN:LN
MIﾄｩｴﾝﾃｨﾌｫｰ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
53.10 千 6.06 百万 3.34
企業概要
Legal & General Multi Manager Income Trust is an authorised unit trust incorporated in the UK. The objective is to achieve a high income with some potential for capital growth by investing primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes and will pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sector representations.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com