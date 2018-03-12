L&G M&G Strategic Corporate
LGMSLL5:LN
180.64
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
175.38 - 183.77
1年トータルリターン
2.88%
年初来リターン
-1.18%
前日終値
180.63
52週レンジ
175.38 - 183.77
1年トータルリターン
2.73%
年初来リターン
-1.18%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
180.64
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
95.129
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSCBAI:LN
M&Gｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｯｸ社債ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|127.93 百万
|98.51 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Strategic Corporate Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in investment-grade and high-yield bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com