L&G Multi-Strategy Credit Fu
LGMSCZA:LX
1.17
GBP
0.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.14 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
-7.14%
年初来リターン
-2.46%
前日終値
1.17
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.1706
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
73.049
設定日
09/02/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Strategy Credit Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund provides access to diversified sources of return accross wide range of securities including investment-grade, high-yield and emerging-market debt. The Fund offers an unconstrained investment approach and to capture best ideas across global fixed-income markets, with a strong emphasis on downside risk.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com