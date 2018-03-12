L&G M&G Recovery 2-Life
LGMRG21:LN
167.19
GBp
0.09
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
161.36 - 176.73
1年トータルリターン
2.37%
年初来リターン
-2.76%
前日終値
167.10
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
167.19
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
42.740
設定日
02/16/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSRCCI:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ3-ﾘｶﾊﾞﾘｰ･ﾌ
|35.48 百万
|50.02 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Recovery - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified range of securities issued by companies which are out of favor, in difficulty, or whose future prospects are not fully recognized by the market.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com