L&G M&G Optimal Income 3-Pen
LGMOG25:LN
214.77
GBp
0.03
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
214.80
52週レンジ
204.99 - 217.05
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
-0.08%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
214.77
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
10.877
設定日
11/01/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGOIANA:LN
M&G ｵﾌﾟﾃｨﾏﾙ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|5.30 百万
|11.10 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Optimal Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a total return. The Fund invests in a portfolio that provides exposure to optimal income streams in investment markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com