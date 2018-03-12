Legal & General Managed Gene
LGMNLS4:LN
2,805.70
GBp
10.80
0.39%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,661.50 - 2,867.50
1年トータルリターン
4.32%
年初来リターン
-1.09%
前日終値
2,794.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2,805.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
789.133
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Managed Generation 2 Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com