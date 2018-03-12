L&G Managed Income 2-Life
LGMNI2L:LN
172.74
GBp
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
169.23 - 176.81
1年トータルリターン
1.99%
年初来リターン
-1.43%
前日終値
172.71
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
172.74
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
9.639
設定日
05/20/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Managed Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a high income from a managed portfolio. The Fund invests in companies operating in basic industries along with fixed interest securities and government and other public securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com