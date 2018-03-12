L&G Mixed Managed 2-Life
LGMNDS4:LN
265.20
GBp
0.70
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
258.30 - 271.60
1年トータルリターン
2.47%
年初来リターン
-1.81%
前日終値
264.50
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
265.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
170.955
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Mixed Managed - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to offer good medium to long-term growth prospects through a combination of capital growth and reinvested income. The Fund invests in a broad mix of equities, fixed interest securities, UK commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com