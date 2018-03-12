L&G Multi Manager Income 3-P
LGMMP25:LN
168.90
GBp
0.31
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
162.00 - 174.53
1年トータルリターン
3.61%
年初来リターン
-1.81%
前日終値
168.59
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
168.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.178
設定日
05/06/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide high income with some growth. The Fund invests in a wide range of investment funds that hold company shares, bonds issued by companies, commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com