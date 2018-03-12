Legal & General Managed Mont

LGMMIFA:LN
122.80
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
119.50 - 125.50
1年トータルリターン
2.54%
年初来リターン
-1.79%
前日終値
122.80
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Intermediate Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
122.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
433.182
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/23/2018)
0.304436
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.97%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.68%
経費率
0.68%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI839314:COR
6.20 千 8.12 百万 1.93
G H8:COM
61.00 7.47 百万 1.77
EJ707218:COR
6.23 千 6.62 百万 1.57
EH840572:COR
5.80 千 6.55 百万 1.55
EH871845:COR
5.35 千 6.47 百万 1.53
ED197955:COR
4.45 千 5.89 百万 1.40
EJ878610:COR
7.50 千 5.39 百万 1.28
EG949336:COR
3.65 千 5.20 百万 1.23
EK041241:COR
4.57 千 5.16 百万 1.22
AN981666:COR
5.17 千 5.15 百万 1.22
企業概要
Legal & General Managed Monthly Income Trust is an authorised unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide high income. The Fund invests in a managed portfolio which includes fixed-interest securities, and Government and other public securities. Investment may be made in stocks traded on overseas markets.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com