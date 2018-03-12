L&G Multi Manager Income 3-P
LGMMI3P:LN
178.89
GBp
0.33
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
170.90 - 184.73
1年トータルリターン
4.07%
年初来リターン
-1.73%
前日終値
178.56
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
178.89
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.178
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide high income with some growth. The Fund invests in a wide range of investment funds that hold company shares, bonds issued by companies, commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com