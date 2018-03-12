L&G Multi Manager Growth 2-L
LGMMGL2:LN
147.57
GBp
0.61
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
137.81 - 151.88
1年トータルリターン
5.18%
年初来リターン
-0.95%
前日終値
146.96
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
147.57
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.606
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide growth. The Fund invests in a wide range of investment funds that hold company shares.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com