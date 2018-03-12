L&G Multi Manager Growth 3-P
LGMMG3P:LN
166.78
GBp
0.85
0.51%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
153.78 - 172.98
1年トータルリターン
5.82%
年初来リターン
-1.41%
前日終値
165.93
1年トータルリターン
5.52%
年初来リターン
-1.41%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
166.78
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.439
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Growth - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide growth. The Fund invests in a wide range of investment that holds company shares and may also invest in funds that hold bonds issued by companies, commercial property and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com