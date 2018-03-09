LGT Select Equity Europe EUR
LGMMEEB:LE
2,247.50
EUR
3.03
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,047.55 - 2,367.99
1年トータルリターン
9.59%
年初来リターン
-1.05%
前日終値
2,244.47
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2,247.5
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
513.292
設定日
10/31/1999
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
VOLKER HERGERT
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT Select Equity Europe (EUR) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to invest in equities and equity-linked securities of companies in Europe and achieve a reasonable return in this market segment. The assets may also be invested in funds or other vehicles which invest their assets in accordance with the investment policy of this fund.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com