LGT Select Natural Resources
LGMMCIM:LE
700.13
USD
6.92
1.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
1年トータルリターン
2.26%
年初来リターン
-3.17%
前日終値
693.21
1年トータルリターン
2.99%
年初来リターン
-3.17%
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
700.13
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
394.514
設定日
12/31/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALBERT THOMANN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LGT Select Natural Resources is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve returns. The Fund invests mainly in oil, gas, coal, precious metal, base metal and agricultural companies.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com