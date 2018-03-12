Legal & General Multi Manage
LGMMBIA:LN
80.43
GBp
0.36
0.45%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
75.08 - 82.98
1年トータルリターン
4.94%
年初来リターン
-1.40%
前日終値
80.07
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
80.43
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
25.898
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( 01/16/2018)
0.559764
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.39%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.84%
経費率
0.84%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|993.22 千
|3.99 百万
|14.23
|
SCHRCLA:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ﾘｶﾊﾞﾘｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|2.82 百万
|2.03 百万
|7.23
|
BREDFDA:LN
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ﾖｰﾛﾋﾟｱﾝﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯｸﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.15 百万
|2.01 百万
|7.17
|
BPH8:CUR
|28.00
|1.75 百万
|6.25
|
ARTINII:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|661.11 千
|1.65 百万
|5.87
|
JOHJPIG:ID
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ･ｱﾝﾌﾞﾚ
|564.98 千
|1.51 百万
|5.39
|
FSAPLBA:LN
ｽﾁｭﾜｰﾄ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰｽﾞ･ｱｼﾞｱﾊﾟｼﾌｨｯｸ
|181.43 千
|1.28 百万
|4.58
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|2.01 百万
|1.05 百万
|3.73
|
NBGBI3G:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ債券ｱ
|96.53 千
|1.02 百万
|3.65
|
BGFLEMD:LX
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-新興
|48.91 千
|964.29 千
|3.44
企業概要
Legal & General Multi Manager Balanced Trust is an authorised unit trust incorporated in the UK. The objective is to achieve longterm capital growth by investing primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes and will pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sector representations.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com