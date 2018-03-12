L&G Multi Manager Balanced 2
LGMMB2L:LN
153.06
GBp
0.57
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
144.27 - 157.56
1年トータルリターン
4.90%
年初来リターン
-1.11%
前日終値
152.49
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
153.06
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
7.565
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Balanced - Life is an open-ended Life fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide growth, whilst safeguarding against excessive risks. The Fund invests in a wide range of authorized investment funds that hold company shares, bonds issued by companies, commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com