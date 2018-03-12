L&G Multi Manager Balanced 3
LGMMB25:LN
162.54
GBp
0.77
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
151.99 - 168.40
1年トータルリターン
4.99%
年初来リターン
-1.42%
前日終値
161.77
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
162.54
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
5.417
設定日
05/06/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Balanced - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and debt securities, commercial property and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com