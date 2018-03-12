L&G Mixed Investment 40-85%
LGMIIIA:LN
313.10
GBp
1.90
0.61%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
299.10 - 323.00
1年トータルリターン
3.85%
年初来リターン
-1.73%
前日終値
311.20
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
313.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
568.501
設定日
10/31/2012
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
4.642335
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.97%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.36%
経費率
0.36%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
|57.00 百万
|95.22 百万
|14.56
|
BPH8:CUR
|1.23 千
|76.69 百万
|11.73
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|16.32 百万
|65.62 百万
|10.03
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|18.18 百万
|53.46 百万
|8.17
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|68.94 百万
|37.73 百万
|5.77
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|29.88 百万
|36.67 百万
|5.61
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|66.13 百万
|34.59 百万
|5.29
|
LGEMMLI:LN
Legal & General Global Emerg
|47.90 百万
|29.48 百万
|4.51
|
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
|50.98 百万
|29.33 百万
|4.49
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|57.02 百万
|29.28 百万
|4.48
企業概要
L&G Mixed Investment 40-85% Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of equity securities in the UK and overseas companies and in fixed interest securities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com