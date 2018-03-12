L&G Managed Income 3-Pen
LGMIG25:LN
211.17
GBp
0.05
0.02%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
203.78 - 215.41
1年トータルリターン
2.78%
年初来リターン
-1.02%
前日終値
211.12
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
211.17
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
6.124
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Managed Income - Pension is an open-end Pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate high income from a managed portfolio. The Fund invests in fixed interest securities and government securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com