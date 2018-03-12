L&G Mixed Investment G21-Lif
LGMIG21:LN
1,561.40
GBp
7.70
0.50%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,513.00 - 1,604.20
1年トータルリターン
2.59%
年初来リターン
-1.64%
前日終値
1,553.70
52週レンジ
1,513.00 - 1,604.20
1年トータルリターン
2.53%
年初来リターン
-1.64%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,561.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
17.690
設定日
09/28/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Mixed Investment - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in shares, corporate bonds, commodities, and property shares.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com