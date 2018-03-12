Legal & General - Mixed Inve
LGMICIN:LN
55.84
GBp
0.15
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.14 - 58.50
1年トータルリターン
0.88%
年初来リターン
-2.58%
前日終値
55.69
52週レンジ
55.14 - 58.50
1年トータルリターン
0.86%
年初来リターン
-2.58%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
55.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.596
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/31/2018)
0.129576
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.78%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.35%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|12.14 百万
|6.23 百万
|10.74
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|10.39 百万
|5.43 百万
|9.37
|
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
|7.37 百万
|4.89 百万
|8.42
|
BPH8:CUR
|73.00
|4.57 百万
|7.88
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G ICAV Emerging Markets Go
|7.32 百万
|4.32 百万
|7.45
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|3.30 百万
|4.05 百万
|6.98
|
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
|2.05 百万
|3.93 百万
|6.78
|
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
|345.56 千
|3.06 百万
|5.28
|
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
|5.29 百万
|3.04 百万
|5.25
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|4.09 百万
|2.31 百万
|3.98
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment Income 20-60% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aims to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in in a broad range of UK and overseas companies shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com