Legal & General - Mixed Inve

LGMICIN:LN
55.84
GBp
0.15
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.14 - 58.50
1年トータルリターン
0.88%
年初来リターン
-2.58%
前日終値
55.69
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
55.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.596
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/31/2018)
0.129576
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.78%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.35%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
12.14 百万 6.23 百万 10.74
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
10.39 百万 5.43 百万 9.37
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
7.37 百万 4.89 百万 8.42
BPH8:CUR
73.00 4.57 百万 7.88
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G ICAV Emerging Markets Go
7.32 百万 4.32 百万 7.45
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
3.30 百万 4.05 百万 6.98
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
2.05 百万 3.93 百万 6.78
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
345.56 千 3.06 百万 5.28
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
5.29 百万 3.04 百万 5.25
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
4.09 百万 2.31 百万 3.98
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment Income 20-60% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aims to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in in a broad range of UK and overseas companies shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com