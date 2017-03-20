Legal & General - Multi-Inde
LGMI7RI:LN
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
153.969
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/15/2018)
0.38931
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|7.70 百万
|30.96 百万
|17.68
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|5.95 百万
|17.49 百万
|9.99
|
LGGEMIA:LN
Legal & General Global Emerg
|23.95 百万
|14.70 百万
|8.40
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|8.15 百万
|13.58 百万
|7.75
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|24.07 百万
|13.16 百万
|7.51
|
LGTRTIA:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
|5.29 百万
|12.10 百万
|6.91
|
LGPIINC:LN
Legal & General Pacific Inde
|9.40 百万
|10.48 百万
|5.99
|
RTYH8:IND
|109.00
|6.11 百万
|3.49
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|9.85 百万
|5.14 百万
|2.94
|
LGUIXLI:LN
Legal & General UK MID Cap I
|9.11 百万
|5.07 百万
|2.89
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 7 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund will have exposure primarily to equities, with minor exposure to fixed income securities (both government and non-government) and cash. The Fund will stay within band 7 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com