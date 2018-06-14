Legal & General - Multi-Inde
LGMI5CI:LN
66.03
GBp
0.28
0.42%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
62.96 - 67.25
1年トータルリターン
2.77%
年初来リターン
0.45%
前日終値
66.31
1年トータルリターン
3.39%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
66.03
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 05/31/2018)
843.661
設定日
01/07/2014
直近配当額 ( 02/16/2018)
0.656315
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.99%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.24%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|25.57 百万
|105.25 百万
|11.19
|
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
|51.47 百万
|86.68 百万
|9.22
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|28.92 百万
|82.18 百万
|8.74
|
BPM8:CUR
|1.25 千
|78.37 百万
|8.33
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|130.87 百万
|72.72 百万
|7.73
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|104.56 百万
|57.96 百万
|6.16
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|101.03 百万
|53.06 百万
|5.64
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|82.89 百万
|43.56 百万
|4.63
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|70.31 百万
|40.41 百万
|4.30
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|30.58 百万
|37.16 百万
|3.95
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 5 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund will have exposure mainly to equities, with some exposure to fixed income securities (both government and non-government) and cash, and property. The Fund will stay within band 5 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com