Legal & General - Multi-Inde
LGMI4RA:LN
51.76
GBP
0.14
0.27%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
51.40 - 51.90
前日終値
51.90
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
51.76
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
693.964
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/16/2018)
0.363308
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.40%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|166.10 百万
|92.30 百万
|12.17
|
BPM8:CUR
|1.13 千
|70.42 百万
|9.28
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|54.79 百万
|66.58 百万
|8.78
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|115.29 百万
|60.59 百万
|7.99
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|13.90 百万
|57.21 百万
|7.54
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|15.79 百万
|44.88 百万
|5.92
|
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
|26.23 百万
|44.17 百万
|5.82
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|82.77 百万
|43.47 百万
|5.73
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|75.96 百万
|42.11 百万
|5.55
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|62.08 百万
|35.68 百万
|4.70
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 4 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund will have exposure mainly to fixed-income securities (both government and non-government), cash and equities, with some exposure to property. The Fund will stay within band 4 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com