Legal & General - Multi-Inde

LGMI4FA:LN
67.57
GBp
0.18
0.27%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
65.61 - 68.41
1年トータルリターン
1.01%
年初来リターン
-0.48%
前日終値
67.75
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
67.57
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
693.964
設定日
08/21/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/16/2018)
0.559409
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.66%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.50%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
166.10 百万 92.30 百万 12.17
BPM8:CUR
1.13 千 70.42 百万 9.28
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
54.79 百万 66.58 百万 8.78
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
115.29 百万 60.59 百万 7.99
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
13.90 百万 57.21 百万 7.54
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
15.79 百万 44.88 百万 5.92
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
26.23 百万 44.17 百万 5.82
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
82.77 百万 43.47 百万 5.73
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
75.96 百万 42.11 百万 5.55
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
62.08 百万 35.68 百万 4.70
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 4 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund will have exposure mainly to fixed-income securities (both government and non-government), cash and equities, with some exposure to property. The Fund will stay within band 4 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com