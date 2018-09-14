Legal & General - Multi-Inde
LGMI4CA:LN
68.49
GBp
0.04
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
66.28 - 69.61
1年トータルリターン
2.78%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
前日終値
68.45
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
68.49
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
751.792
設定日
01/07/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.723655
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.11%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.24%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPU8:CUR
|1.60 千
|99.86 百万
|11.92
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|166.10 百万
|92.12 百万
|11.00
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|14.50 百万
|65.29 百万
|7.80
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|115.29 百万
|60.21 百万
|7.19
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|47.33 百万
|57.64 百万
|6.88
|
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
|32.05 百万
|53.65 百万
|6.41
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|16.65 百万
|47.78 百万
|5.71
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|82.77 百万
|43.13 百万
|5.15
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|75.96 百万
|42.49 百万
|5.07
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|62.08 百万
|33.34 百万
|3.98
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 4 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund will have exposure mainly to fixed-income securities (both government and non-government), cash and equities, with some exposure to property. The Fund will stay within band 4 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com