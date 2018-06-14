Legal & General - Multi-Inde
LGMI3II:LN
59.91
GBp
0.11
0.18%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
58.85 - 61.03
1年トータルリターン
0.54%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
前日終値
60.02
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
59.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
304.872
設定日
08/21/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/16/2018)
0.550597
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.84%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.31%
経費率
0.31%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|62.33 百万
|32.76 百万
|10.02
|
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|24.04 百万
|29.54 百万
|9.04
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|50.95 百万
|28.31 百万
|8.66
|
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|46.73 百万
|23.85 百万
|7.30
|
BPM8:CUR
|380.00
|23.77 百万
|7.27
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|18.91 百万
|22.98 百万
|7.03
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|33.82 百万
|17.76 百万
|5.43
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|3.31 百万
|13.64 百万
|4.17
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|22.87 百万
|13.15 百万
|4.02
|
LGPTFLI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
|23.29 百万
|13.02 百万
|3.98
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 3 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities (both government and non-government) and cash, with some exposure to equities and property. The Fund will stay within band 3 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com