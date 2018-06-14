Legal & General - Multi-Inde

LGMI3FA:LN
63.91
GBp
0.11
0.17%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
62.69 - 64.55
1年トータルリターン
0.39%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
64.02
52週レンジ
62.69 - 64.55
1年トータルリターン
0.73%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
63.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
304.872
設定日
08/21/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/16/2018)
0.522341
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.63%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.50%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
62.33 百万 32.76 百万 10.02
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
24.04 百万 29.54 百万 9.04
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
50.95 百万 28.31 百万 8.66
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
46.73 百万 23.85 百万 7.30
BPM8:CUR
380.00 23.77 百万 7.27
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
18.91 百万 22.98 百万 7.03
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
33.82 百万 17.76 百万 5.43
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
3.31 百万 13.64 百万 4.17
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
22.87 百万 13.15 百万 4.02
LGPTFLI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨ･
23.29 百万 13.02 百万 3.98
企業概要
Legal & General - Multi-Index 3 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities (both government and non-government) and cash, with some exposure to equities and property. The Fund will stay within band 3 of the risk bands with 10 being the highest.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com