L&G M&G Global Leaders 3-Pen
LGMGL25:LN
219.28
GBp
0.58
0.27%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
186.30 - 219.28
1年トータルリターン
15.03%
年初来リターン
7.32%
前日終値
218.70
52週レンジ
186.30 - 219.28
1年トータルリターン
14.41%
年初来リターン
7.32%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
219.28
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
490.900
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGVTF:US
M&G Investment Funds 1 - Glo
|2.33 千
|471.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Global Leaders - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com