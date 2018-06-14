L&G M&G Global Basics 3-Pen
LGMGGBP:LN
220.00
GBp
0.48
0.22%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
201.59 - 224.41
1年トータルリターン
6.06%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
前日終値
219.52
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
220
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
8.500
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGGLBAI:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ1-M&Gｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|2.16 千
|19.00 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Global Basics - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests wholly or mainly in companies operating in basic industries, `primary' and `secondary', and also in companies that service these industries.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com