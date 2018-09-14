L&G M&G Gilt & Fixed Interes
LGMGF5L:LN
145.77
GBp
0.06
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
142.69 - 148.44
1年トータルリターン
-0.83%
年初来リターン
-0.94%
前日終値
145.83
52週レンジ
142.69 - 148.44
1年トータルリターン
-1.01%
年初来リターン
-0.94%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
145.77
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
9.585
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSGLTI:LN
M&G Investment Funds 2 - Gil
|9.97 百万
|9.67 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Gilt & Fixed Interest Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a secure income with stability of capital consistent with investment in gilts over a rolling three to five year period.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com